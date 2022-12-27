Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington
Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm
Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
EVERY STREET IN SEATTLE WAS FULL OF ICE IN THE LATEST ICE STORM OF 2022
There have been numerous reports and captured videos shared on social media of Seattle drivers’ cars sliding down hills during the ice storm of 2022. One would think that because Seattle is notorious for steep hills drivers would find alternate routes without hills to get to where they need to go. Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter if you are driving down a hill or straight ahead, the lack of ice salt on Seattle streets means sliding whilst driving is inevitable.
HOW CAN YOU AVOID SLIDING DOWN A HILL THAT’S COVERED IN ICE?
One technique to use when attempting to travel over steep, slippery, scary, icy hills is to put on snow chains, as the people did in this TikTok video that has over 2.8 million views already.
@fibbingnaccitome every street in #seattle is full #ice #thisiswhereitgetsbad #seattleicestorm #fyp #foryou #pacificnorthwest #icedriving #december23rd #coldasice #iceicebaby ♬ Cold As Ice - Foreigner
SLIDING AND CRASHING INTO PARKED CARS IS THE WORST!
This video of cars sliding into parked cars in Seattle has over 1.8 million views.
@cwkoss yikes, hope everyone is ok! everything might be melted by tomorrow morning? crazy! #seattle #icestorm #2022seattle #ice #dangerousweather #snowstorm #pnw #seattle2022 ♬ Tokyo Drift - Xavier Wulf
WHY DON’T THEY SALT THE ROADS IN SEATTLE?
Seattle and surrounding cities do not salt the roads during the snow. Many people across Washington state (and around the country) shake their heads and ask the question, “Why don’t they just salt the roads to avoid all of the sliding and car crashes?” The answer is a debatable one, mostly stemming from the local voters’ desire to avoid creating a terrible impact on the adjoining sea waters of the Puget Sound, damage to cars, and the affects road salt has on pets. Ice salt also destroys the roads and creates insufferable (and costly) pot holes for the city to repair.
This TikTok video has over 23 million views. It shows a driver turning his car around down a slippery residential street, trying not to crash into parked cars. Will he avoid hitting the yellow Porshe?! Yikes!
@lagringita Another one! Luckily everyone is ok! ❤️ Stay safe all! #winterstorm2022 #icestorm2022 #seattlewinter2022 #icestorm #seattle #seattleicestorm #washingtonwinter #snowstorm #slidingcars #icy #snowtok #carsonice #seattlewinter #christmas ♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! - Frank Sinatra
THE BEST THING TO DO IF YOU GET STUCK IN A SEATTLE ICE STORM
What is the best thing to do if you get stuck in a Seattle ice storm? Skate to work, of course!
@igorkosianets #seattleicestorm #kingcounty ♬ original sound - Igor🇺🇦
