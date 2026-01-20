Did the Seattle Seahawks single-handedly save the Pacific Northwest from a natural disaster? The normal person would say no, of course not. But we conspiracy theorists and hardcore fans may beg to differ, especially after cryptic social media posts surface.

A Warning From The Mountain

Washington received quite a warning from one of our most famous mountains in the early hours of January 17th, 2026, in the form of a blunt and threatening tweet on X.

social media post Mt. St. Helens X Account loading...

“If the Seahawks don’t win today, I’m taking out the west coast” – Mt. St. Helens

That was the warning. Many were worried, many laughed, but looking at the results of the Seahawks’ game against the 49ers, it was a threat they didn’t want to risk.

With Seattle dominating San Francisco with a final score of 41 to 6, the Seattle Seahawks may have indeed saved the West Coast from a repeat of May 18th, 1980.



Giphy.com

For those who think this is clearly a joke, keep in mind that there have been 18 earthquakes within the past 30 days in the Naches, Washington area, including one above a magnitude 2. That may be small, but added to the online threats from the topless mountains, one can never be too cautious.



Giphy.com

And just so you know, after the Seattle victory, Mt. St. Helens showed its gratitude by posting a photo of itself surrounded by Seahawks flags and fireworks.

READ MORE: The Day The Mountain Blew: remembering Mount St. Helens Eruption

Just so you know, a similar threats where made by The San Andreas Fault on it's X account, and since we know nothing happened down there after the Seattle win, we know who is blowing smoke vs can actually blow ash!



Giphy.com

Let’s hope another threat against Washington doesn’t come before the next game, and if it does, the Seahawks will rise to the occasion to save all of us, once more.

12th Man, Stand UP! Here's Some of the Craziest Seahawks Fans Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Remembering the Original Seattle Seahawks BLITZ Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster