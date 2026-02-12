Seattle Seahawks History: The 5 Toughest Seasons Since 2000
While the hype is strong, and the Seahawks are on Top of the world, let’s not forget the past, because one thing is for certain: when you’re on top, everyone is looking to knock you back down. So let’s not have a repeat of one of these worst Seasons in the past 25 years of Seahawks history.
The Past Tends To Repeat Itself
A wise man (George Santayana) once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Whether that applies to Football or not, I don’t know, but it’s worth keeping in mind as we celebrate our Super Bowl LX championship.
Seattle Sports Strong!
It is a great time to be a sports fan in Washington, especially Seattle!
AlexSSN is right, at least as far as I can remember, and the fine folks at Stacker, with help using data from Pro Football Reference, took the ‘way back machine’ starting with the season of 2000 and were able to determine the top 5 worst seasons to date.
As you’re looking at this list, just remember, you have to crawl before you walk, you have to walk before you can run, and you have to run before you can fly like the Seattle Seahawks 2026!
#5 – 2017 With a Season record of 9-7.
#4 – 2000 With a Season record of 6-10
#3 – 2021 With a Season record of 7-10
#2 – 2009 With a Season record of 5-11
#1 – 2008 with a Season record of 4-12.
** Fore more of a season breakdown, visit Stacker.com.
Do you remember the bad times or choose to only focus on the good? What was your favorite moments from this past (or any) Seahawk season? Tap the App and let us know.
