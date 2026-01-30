I honestly think that there are too many laws. I get that they’re supposed to make people and things safe, and because ‘common sense is hardly ever common’, we need to keep posting warning labels and laws. But then there are some things that SHOULD be legal that aren’t, at least according to our Washington state audience.

What Annoys You That Should Be Illegal?

That is the question we posted to our listening and reading audiences across the Evergreen State (and thanks to our Station App, around the world), and the responses we received were very eye-opening and hard to argue with.

woman holding a phone taking a picture Cristina Zaragoza via Unsplash loading...

Here are the Best of the Best suggestions of annoying things that SHOULD BE illegal.

“DJs talking over the music.”

Yeah, that’s an old habit taught in Radio Broadcast school. The practice of using the ‘Ramp’ (the beginning of the song before the vocals or a louder down beat) helps keep the pace and energy flowing. Not all broadcasters do it, but when you want to hear the beginning of the song and an awesome guitar riff, it can get annoying!

“Chewing with your mouth open.”

No explanation needed for this one. Many people chimed in with different forms of food (sunflower seeds, chips, gum), and it is all annoying and can be gross.



Giphy.com.

“Time Change!”

Whether you’re springing ahead or falling behind, it’s annoying, and many studies have shown harsh effects on the body. Do we need it anymore? Probably not. Will we ever get rid of it? Fingers crossed.

“Cellphone/Speaker Phone Use In Public Places.”

I’ve found a nice way to help end someone’s conversation on a phone when they’re out in public: just join in, very loudly.

“Shopping Cart Etiquette.”

We had many comments about shopping behavior, especially with shopping carts. People being distracted while pushing them, taking up too much space in the grocery aisle, two carts for one person in the checkout line, etc., etc.



Giphy.com

“Insurance ‘Shady’ Practices.”

Denying claims because of loopholes, refusing to pay for necessary procedures or medications, billing issues, and then blaming the mail service. We had lots of examples.

“Public Flatulence.”

But it’s funny!

“Bad Pet Ownership.”

The topic of pets came up many times. Mainly, having them when you’re not able to afford them, not home enough to spend time with them, not properly training them, and traveling with them.

“Driving Practices.”

There are already plenty of laws of the road, but coming to a full stop before getting into a roundabout, or going too slow when the light turns green, vehicles being too loud, etc. There might be particular laws about these different practices (like Distracted Driving), but I wouldn’t be surprised if they could cram a few more laws into the legal code.

READ MORE: 13 Things Draining Your Wallets Right Now!

“Bad Grammar.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic has a great song about this, called Word Crimes. Check out the video.

What is something that annoys you, that SHOULD be illegal? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe Here are 10 of the wackiest Washington State laws you won't believe Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals