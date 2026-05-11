As the pavement is getting hotter and hotter, I’m craving the coolness of the water. The lake, the river! For some, they’ve already thrown the boat into the deep end, and for many others, that time is coming pretty quickly. Keep these 7 important unwritten boating rules of etiquette in mind before the rudder hits the pond.

Several Ways To Have Fun On Washington’s Lakes

Whether you’re going out on the boat for a nice, relaxing day with the sun above and water below, or cranking the engine with a skier behind, jumping the waves, be careful out there.

boats on the water, trees, mountains Louise Pilgaard via Unsplash loading...

Always use caution, even if you’re just floating the river (we’ve written about 12 Safety & General Tips for Floating The River). And no matter where you plan your recreation time in the waters of Washington, there are certain rules that we all need to abide by. That way, we can all stay safe and have fun.

7 Most Important Unwritten Boating Rules

Take a look at our unwritten rules of etiquette and keep them in mind this summer when you're on the water.

READ MORE: Check Out Our List Of 7 Best lazy Rivers To Float In Washington This Summer

The 7 Most Important Unwritten Boating Rules It’s key to remember that everyone at the lake is there to have a good time. So be a good person, and if you see someone struggling, offer to help or be patient and let them figure it out. Gallery Credit: Credit N8

boats sitting on shore, rocks, grass, bushes. Ian Ward via Unsplash loading...

What are some rules of thumb you abide by when you’re out on the water? What are your ‘lake life hacks’, whether it’s for boating, fishing, skiing, or simply enjoying a lazy weekend floating the river? Tap the Station App and share them with us, and we’ll look into adding them to our list.

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich