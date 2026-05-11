Washington Lake Life: 7 Boating Etiquette Rules
As the pavement is getting hotter and hotter, I’m craving the coolness of the water. The lake, the river! For some, they’ve already thrown the boat into the deep end, and for many others, that time is coming pretty quickly. Keep these 7 important unwritten boating rules of etiquette in mind before the rudder hits the pond.
Several Ways To Have Fun On Washington’s Lakes
Whether you’re going out on the boat for a nice, relaxing day with the sun above and water below, or cranking the engine with a skier behind, jumping the waves, be careful out there.
Always use caution, even if you’re just floating the river (we’ve written about 12 Safety & General Tips for Floating The River). And no matter where you plan your recreation time in the waters of Washington, there are certain rules that we all need to abide by. That way, we can all stay safe and have fun.
7 Most Important Unwritten Boating Rules
Take a look at our unwritten rules of etiquette and keep them in mind this summer when you're on the water.
READ MORE: Check Out Our List Of 7 Best lazy Rivers To Float In Washington This Summer
The 7 Most Important Unwritten Boating Rules
Gallery Credit: Credit N8
What are some rules of thumb you abide by when you’re out on the water? What are your ‘lake life hacks’, whether it’s for boating, fishing, skiing, or simply enjoying a lazy weekend floating the river? Tap the Station App and share them with us, and we’ll look into adding them to our list.
LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII
Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood