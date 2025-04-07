Owen the Handsome Alaskan Malamute Needs a Home
Owen is this week's Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week
He is a friendly, affectionate pup who loves people, according to the WVHS staff. Owen is great on a leash so you will enjoy walking him and outdoor adventures with him are a lot of fun. He has a playful and loving personality, so if you are looking for a companion, Owen will be a loyal, enthusiastic friend.
WVHS suggest that he will want to be the only pet in the house so he gets all of your attention and cuddles. In return, you get all his love and devotion.
If you’re looking for a fun, loving, and handsome dog, Owen is your guy. If you would like to make an appointment to meet him, contact the WVHS to arrange a meet & greet.
- Breed: Alaskan Malamute
- Age: 6 Years Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: A0058221720
WVHS is open for adoptions daily, except for Wednesday with adoptions by appointment.
The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA Call (509) 662-9577 for more information
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany