Owen is this week's Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week

He is a friendly, affectionate pup who loves people, according to the WVHS staff. Owen is great on a leash so you will enjoy walking him and outdoor adventures with him are a lot of fun. He has a playful and loving personality, so if you are looking for a companion, Owen will be a loyal, enthusiastic friend.

WVHS suggest that he will want to be the only pet in the house so he gets all of your attention and cuddles. In return, you get all his love and devotion.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re looking for a fun, loving, and handsome dog, Owen is your guy. If you would like to make an appointment to meet him, contact the WVHS to arrange a meet & greet.

Breed: Alaskan Malamute

Age: 6 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058221720

Owen the WVHS Pet of the Week Owen the WVHS Pet of the Week loading...

WVHS is open for adoptions daily, except for Wednesday with adoptions by appointment.

The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA Call (509) 662-9577 for more information