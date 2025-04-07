Chelan District Court & Probation Offers Debt Relief Program For Unpaid Fines/Fees

For a limited time only, Chelan County District Court and District Court Probation are offering a debt relief program.

A statement issued Monday says people who have unpaid balances for fines and fees ordered by the Court or its Probation arm can apply to have their balances significantly reduced.

Court accounts with outstanding balances are assigned for collection through the debt recovery firm Armada Corp in East Wenatchee, and those who'd like to learn more and find out if they qualify are encouraged to call 509-884-8000 to find out more.

Those interested can also phone Chelan County District Court at 509-667-6600 or Chelan County Probation at 509-667-6656 for more information.

The program will begin next Monday, April 14, and run through June 14, 2025.