Chelan District Court &#038; Probation Offers Debt Relief Program For Unpaid Fines/Fees

Chelan District Court & Probation Offers Debt Relief Program For Unpaid Fines/Fees

photo credit: Chelan County

For a limited time only, Chelan County District Court and District Court Probation are offering a debt relief program.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

A statement issued Monday says people who have unpaid balances for fines and fees ordered by the Court or its Probation arm can apply to have their balances significantly reduced.

Court accounts with outstanding balances are assigned for collection through the debt recovery firm Armada Corp in East Wenatchee, and those who'd like to learn more and find out if they qualify are encouraged to call 509-884-8000 to find out more.

Those interested can also phone Chelan County District Court at 509-667-6600 or Chelan County Probation at 509-667-6656 for more information.

The program will begin next Monday, April 14, and run through June 14, 2025.

10 States Adding the Most Unsecured Personal Load Debt

According to WalletHub, these are the ten states that are adding the most unsecured personal loan debt.

"To determine the states adding the most unsecured personal loan debt, we analyzed WalletHub’s proprietary data on consumer debt.
 
Sources: The Data used to create this ranking were collected from the WalletHub database as of January 3, 2024.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Filed Under: Armada Corp, Chelan County District Court, debt relief, fines fees, probation
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ