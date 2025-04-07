A Wenatchee man is in jail after he allegedly attacked a man with an axe and smashed out a car window.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says it happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. when deputies responded to the 100 block of Chapman Rd. for a reported assault. Deputies found probable cause to arrest 49-year-old Shawn Breshears, as a victim had cuts on his hand and ear.

When deputies arrived, at the scene, Breshears fled to a house in the 10 block of Chapman Rd. Authorities surrounded the residence and obtained a search warrant.

Police opened the door to the residence and flew a drone inside the house and located Breshears walking inside the residence. He exited the house and deputies took him into custody, booking him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

The victim received treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

Breshears faces charges of second degree assault, third degree malicious mischief, and resisting arrest.