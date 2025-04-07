Wenatchee Man Behind Bars for Assault With an Axe

Wenatchee Man Behind Bars for Assault With an Axe

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

A Wenatchee man is in jail after he allegedly attacked a man with an axe and smashed out a car window.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says it happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. when deputies responded to the 100 block of Chapman Rd. for a reported assault. Deputies found probable cause to arrest 49-year-old Shawn Breshears, as a victim had cuts on his hand and ear.

When deputies arrived, at the scene, Breshears fled to a house in the 10 block of Chapman Rd. Authorities surrounded the residence and obtained a search warrant.

Police opened the door to the residence and flew a drone inside the house and located Breshears walking inside the residence. He exited the house and deputies took him into custody, booking him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

The victim received treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

Breshears faces charges of second degree assault, third degree malicious mischief, and resisting arrest.

18 Famous Movie and TV Actors You Totally Forgot Were from WA

Everybody knows famous actors like Lily Gladstone, Anna Faris, Kyle McLachlan, Chris Pratt are from Washington State but here are some that you might not know!

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Filed Under: assault, chelan county sheriffs office, crime, wenatchee
Categories: Breaking News, KPQ News, Local News, Wenatchee News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ