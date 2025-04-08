A 23-year-old man is in Chelan County Regional Justice Center after a SWAT Operation Sunday night.

According to Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Miller, Wenatchee PD patrol officers received a call for domestic violence at approximately 5:30 p.m. They believe it happened in the 1100 block of S. Mission St.

Officers did not locate Alan Meza-Duarte. Authorities later learned he took shelter at a house in the 300 block of Terminal Ave. When police arrived, Meza-Duarte refused to exit the residence.

SWAT arrived at the scene at approximately 8:45 p.m. and negotiated with Meza-Duarte for a little more than an hour. He exited the house at approximately 9:50 p.m. and officers arrested him without further incident.

Meza-Duarte faces charges of Robbery First Degree Domestic Violence, Unlawful Imprisonment Domestic Violence, Domestic Violence Assault, Malicious Mischief Domestic Violence, and a Department of Corrections Warrant for violating terms of his supervised release.

Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, and Douglas County Sheriff's Office worked this case.