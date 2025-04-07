WVC Names Three Students to WA All-Academic Team

Three Wenatchee Valley College students receive All-Washington Academic Team honors.

The college tapped Micah Leah of Twisp, Keira Martinez-Pinoargote of East Wenatchee, and Charlee Buchert of Oganogan to receive the award for high academic achievements and community service.

“On behalf of Wenatchee Valley College, we are exceptionally proud of these students and their achievements,” said WVC President Faimous Harrison. “These are tremendous milestones in these students’ educational journeys that will help prepare them for success as they continue their education and enter their chosen career fields. I look forward to celebrating this honor with Micah, Keira, and Charlee at this month’s ceremony.”

Lee completed a WVC Medical Assistant degree in 2024. She wants to participate in the new Bachelor of Behavioral Health program at WVC.

“After completing my bachelor's, I hope to get my Master of Social Work from Eastern Washington University,” Lee said. “WVC has been life changing, and I am so grateful for the support and education I have received."

Martinez-Pinoargote of East Wenatchee is a Running Start student working on her transfer degree.

"In high school, I joined Running Start, determined to graduate with both my diploma and an associate degree,” she said. “My love for neuroscience and nutrition comes from a deep curiosity about the human body because of my multiple food allergies. Now, I’m excited to continue my educational journey by transferring to a four-year university and working towards becoming a physician assistant."

Buchert wants to become a registered nurse and mentored two new Running Start students.

For more information about the All-Washington Academic Team, click here.