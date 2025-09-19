Cancer sucks. There’s no way around it. Everyone has had it impact their life in one way or another. If it wasn’t personally, it was through a family member or friend, and even though medical science has made leaps and bounds in the ongoing battle, I fear we’re still a long way away from a cure.

I’ve often heard the argument of genetics vs environment in figuring out the different causes of cancer. As science continues to debate that topic, below we list where cancer is the highest in Washington State.

I’ve lost several family members and friends to cancer. So many that in the back of my head, I have always assumed that that will be what finally does me in.

Then I got a job at a medical laboratory, driving for a living as a medical courier. After having so many close calls on the road, my thoughts on my demise changed, and I found it a little comforting (morose, but comforting) in the thought I would die in a car wreck vs in a battle with cancer.

I did that job for 13 years, and luckily, no serious car accident. Now that I’m back on the radio broadcasting to the Yakima Valley and to the greater Central Washington area (not to mention worldwide with our station app), that nagging thought of a battle with cancer has been creeping back into the forefront of my mind.

Luckily for me, if that is in my future, Yakima County isn’t very high when it comes to areas in Washington with the highest rates of cancer.

If you'd like to help in the fight against cancer, you can look into the different ways to help fund the research to save lives at the National Cancer Institute's website.

