When you got all done with your spring cleaning, and got everything straightened up, put into its proper place, how much stuff went into the garage? After you read this article, you might want to rethink some storage practices and find a new place for that clutter.

I've enjoyed my yard sales and have gotten rid of everything I could stand to part with (like many of us do a few times a year), but then there are those things that I can't say goodbye to, and I have no room for in the house.

"Into the garage they go!" - Me

Garage Storage Risks You Might Not Know About

I knew there were certain things that you shouldn't store in the garage, for example, propane tanks and gas cans. Not a really good idea to have those inside your house or any structure, for that matter.

Your Comic Books Deserve Better Than the Garage

But then, talking to my friend, he was warning me about having my comic books stored out there. I have a lot (as you can see by the picture below). He warned me about all the dangers that can come to my collection because of drops and rises in temperature, moisture, insects, etc.

Luckily for us in Central Washington, we have a pretty dry heat, and my garage is insulated pretty well, but it still got me paranoid, so the most desirable of the books did come inside.

But that was only one thing I realized you shouldn't store in the garage. Keep scrolling to check out the other items that didn't even cross my mind about where to properly store them.

