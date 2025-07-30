Garage Storage Mistakes Washington Folks Often Make

Garage Storage Mistakes Washington Folks Often Make

Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd via Unsplash

When you got all done with your spring cleaning, and got everything straightened up, put into its proper place, how much stuff went into the garage? After you read this article, you might want to rethink some storage practices and find a new place for that clutter.

I've enjoyed my yard sales and have gotten rid of everything I could stand to part with (like many of us do a few times a year), but then there are those things that I can't say goodbye to, and I have no room for in the house.

"Into the garage they go!" - Me

 

Garage Storage Risks You Might Not Know About

I knew there were certain things that you shouldn't store in the garage, for example, propane tanks and gas cans. Not a really good idea to have those inside your house or any structure, for that matter.

tsm/Timmy!
loading...

Your Comic Books Deserve Better Than the Garage

But then, talking to my friend, he was warning me about having my comic books stored out there. I have a lot (as you can see by the picture below). He warned me about all the dangers that can come to my collection because of drops and rises in temperature, moisture, insects, etc.

tsm/Timmy!
loading...

Luckily for us in Central Washington, we have a pretty dry heat, and my garage is insulated pretty well, but it still got me paranoid, so the most desirable of the books did come inside.

READ MORE: What's Your Washington Shopping Secret?

But that was only one thing I realized you shouldn't store in the garage. Keep scrolling to check out the other items that didn't even cross my mind about where to properly store them.

Washingtonians: 5 Items You Don’t Want To Store in Your Garage

Here are five things you don't want to store in your garage, a few of these items might surprise you.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

tsm/Timmy!
loading...

What else should be on our list? Tap the App and let us know.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

What's underrated in Washington?

On the Washington subreddit, a user asked for others to name something about Washington State that doesn't get talked about enough - things that are under rated. Here are some of the top responses as to the secret sauce that makes Washington great!

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

LOOK: 44 Amazing Actors That Have Called Washington State Home

Sure, Washington is known for Amazon, coffee, wine, apples, grunge music, Microsoft, and Boeing. But you may not know how many actors and actresses have come from the Evergreen State. Yeah, our state has had an impact on the television and film industry. We've got A-listers, an Oscar winner, and faces of big franchises.

Check out our list below, I'm sure you'll find some surprises.

Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

Filed Under: garage, washington
Categories: Galleries, Featured

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ