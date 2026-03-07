Are you ready to give up on society and get back to a simpler time? Maybe not permanently, but for a nice getaway? We have an idea that will let your inner hobbit scream out, "I'm going on an adventure!"

Day Dreaming With Lord Of The Rings

With so many people turning to the TV and binging shows, or watching their favorite movies for this time of year, I decided to introduce my wife to the wonders of The Lord of the Rings. Yep, all 3 of them, and yes, they were all the extended editions.

I'm not going to say she wasn't a fan, but she saw how much I loved them, so she appreciated them because of my fondness for them. I'm tempted to have her watch the other batch of films (The Hobbit) trilogy before I spring what I found online on her.

Live Like A Hobbit (For A Vacation At Least)

Scouring the world for places that are like the Shire, I stumbled upon a fun little Air Bed & Bath that looked nice, quaint, spot-on hobbit-like, and then my jaw dropped when I saw the location... in our home state of Washington, and in Sequim to be more exact!

Check out these photos from Earthen Home! A 3-bed, 1-bath Air BnB Getaway!

Not to put any thoughts into people's heads, but if you have a partner to whom you're ready to pop the question, and you both are into The Lord of the Rings, place the one ring to rule them all on their finger at this place! Talk about memories being made!

Or just enjoy a 2nd breakfast, and relax the way the hairy-footed hobbits do! Keep scrolling and take a look at some other homes (showing some inspiration from The Lord of the Rings) from across the country and world!

