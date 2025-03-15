10 Locations Of The Worst Pizza Chain In Washington

Cartoons really lied to us, especially when it comes to food.

I’m still waiting to find the perfect slice of pizza. The kind that Max in The Goofy Movie ate, where he’d take a bite and pull his hand back, and the cheese would stretch for days!

Or all the different types and styles that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would enjoy on a weekly (and daily once syndication hit) basis.

I have never had that pizza experience! I’ve come close… once!

In Yakima, there was a Pizza Place located on 3rd and Yakima Ave. that was called Mr. C’s Pizza. (I also remember it being called Pizza Pete’s and Mrs. Cee’s, but I could be mistaken; I was a kid all those years ago).

That pizza had the cheese loaded, and it would stretch into next week! The pepperoni was spicy, and if that is a core memory for me, then I’m glad I have that.

Ever since the days of my youth, I’ve been chasing that same pizza dragon with no luck.

And if this list from 24/7 Wall St, I won’t be catching it at any of these 5 pizza places.

Luckily, the worst (according to the list) is known for much more than their pizza, and the closest one to me is a good hour-and-a-half drive, so I’ll be okay.

The Worst Pizza Chains In The Country, 4 Found In Washington! 24/7 Wall St. got their rankings by looking at five different websites and food blogs on the topic of pizza chains.

Out of the top 5, Washington only has 4 of these chains, but 10 locations of the top spot.

For more on the breakdown of how and why each of these Pizza Chains ranked, check out 247WallSt.com Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



There you have it: Chuck E. Cheese claimed the top spot for not being the most popular pizza chain.

Even though they might not have fared too well on this list, all the locations in Washington averaged a 4 out of 5-star review, and considering the list consisted of CiCi's which only have locations on the other side of the country, maybe the pizza place where a 'kid can be a kid', is a much better place than those over there?

If you’d like to judge for yourself, we have 10 locations throughout our state: Kent, Olympia, Kennewick, Silverdale, Tacoma, Bellevue, Burlington, Vancouver, and two in Spokane.

