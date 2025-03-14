So Sad: Barney the Adorable Seattle Aquarium Seal Has Passed Away
Sad news for animal lovers, particularly those who have ever visited the Seattle Aquarium: Barney the harbor seal passed away on March 14th, as KOMO News reports.
The harbor seals have a dedicated marine animal habitat located at Pier 60 inside the Aquarium. I've taken my daughter here to watch the employees feed them and give them extra treats during their public swim. Visiting the Aquarium is one of our favorite things to do in Seattle.
Barney lived a good life, having been rescued and cared for by the Seattle Aquarium staff for many years. He was nearly 40 years old! RIP Barney!
Barney the Seattle Aquarium Harbor Seal turned 37 in 2022.
A few years back, the Aquarium shared cute scenes of Barney as he celebrated his 37th birthday with "cake" made from his favorite fish. He was surrounded by his harbor seal friends for the party.
Other aquariums you can visit in Washington include the Feiro Marine Life Center in Port Angeles, Blue Zoo in Spokane, Marine Life Center in Bellingham, and the Port Townsend Marine Science Center.
Blue Zoo (4750 N Division St Ste 1242, Spokane)
Harbor Seals in Washington State
Harbor seals love the marine climate of the inland Salish Sea. The attendants give daily lectures at 10:45 a.m. and share cool facts about our Pacific Northwest harbor seals. They also educate us that the Puget Sound is not the same as the Salish Sea. It's easy for Washingtonians to link the two as being the same.
The Seattle Aquarium is open 7 days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
