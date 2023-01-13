Want a last-minute flight to Mexico but worried about the latest major airline woes?

Why not fly out on a lesser-known but very effective airline. I flew on a Sun Country airlines when I got a free New Year’s Eve trip to Laughlin, Nev., a decade or so ago. It was a pleasant flight, the crew was very friendly, and it felt as though I was on a large private jet, even though it was a packed flight. It felt very exclusive and they treated me like a queen. I’m not being paid to talk about this airline, I’m just sharing my personal experience.

If you live in Washington, Oregon, or California, here are the hubs where you can fly to Mexico using Sun Country airlines:

WASHINGTON

Spokane (GEG)

Seattle (SEA)

CALIFORNIA

San Francisco (SFO)

San Diego (SAN)

Palm Springs (PSP)

Los Angeles (LAX)

OREGON

Portland (PDX)

IF YOU DON’T HAVE A PASSPORT, CAN YOU FLY TO MEXICO WITH AN ENHANCED ID OR REAL ID FROM WASHINGTON, CALIFORNIA, OREGON?

Can You Use Enhanced ID and REAL IDs to Fly to Mexico? Canva/dol.wa.gov/dmv.ca.gov/oregon.gov loading...

I have some really bad news for you if you don’t already have a passport. You absolutely have to have a passport to fly to Mexico. Enhanced IDs and REAL IDs aren’t accepted.

Mexico Emir Saldierna on Unsplash loading...

I AM GETTING A PASSPORT CARD. I CAN USE THAT TO FLY TO MEXICO, RIGHT?

They won’t even accept passport CARDS to fly to Mexico, or any other place outside of the U.S. if you are traveling by plane (air). Just when I thought I was going to be able to have a quick getaway…now if you’ll excuse me for just a moment. I am not okay with this!



via GIPHY

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO GET A PASSPORT SO THAT I CAN FLY TO MEXICO SOON?

Chile, your guess is as good as mine! They say it takes anywhere from 8-14 weeks to get your passport processed after it is received in-house at your closest branch of the Department of State. The waiting times are unreal, I swear. I applied for a passport card and they sent me a letter WEEKS later telling me my birth certificate didn’t have both parents names on it. I had to pay nearly $50 more dollars to get some online company to “rush” my birth certificate to me. That took a few weeks, too. I’m ready to give up on getting my passport at this point.



via GIPHY

Here are other domestic USA airlines that are offering flights to Mexico.

Spirit Airlines

Delta Airlines

United Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

Southwest Airlines

Frontier Airlines

WestJet Airlines

Jet Blue Airlines

American Airlines

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ:

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.