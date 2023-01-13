Can You Fly to Mexico With An Enhanced ID from WA, OR, CA?
Want a last-minute flight to Mexico but worried about the latest major airline woes?
Why not fly out on a lesser-known but very effective airline. I flew on a Sun Country airlines when I got a free New Year’s Eve trip to Laughlin, Nev., a decade or so ago. It was a pleasant flight, the crew was very friendly, and it felt as though I was on a large private jet, even though it was a packed flight. It felt very exclusive and they treated me like a queen. I’m not being paid to talk about this airline, I’m just sharing my personal experience.
If you live in Washington, Oregon, or California, here are the hubs where you can fly to Mexico using Sun Country airlines:
WASHINGTON
- Spokane (GEG)
- Seattle (SEA)
CALIFORNIA
- San Francisco (SFO)
- San Diego (SAN)
- Palm Springs (PSP)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
OREGON
- Portland (PDX)
IF YOU DON’T HAVE A PASSPORT, CAN YOU FLY TO MEXICO WITH AN ENHANCED ID OR REAL ID FROM WASHINGTON, CALIFORNIA, OREGON?
I have some really bad news for you if you don’t already have a passport. You absolutely have to have a passport to fly to Mexico. Enhanced IDs and REAL IDs aren’t accepted.
I AM GETTING A PASSPORT CARD. I CAN USE THAT TO FLY TO MEXICO, RIGHT?
They won’t even accept passport CARDS to fly to Mexico, or any other place outside of the U.S. if you are traveling by plane (air). Just when I thought I was going to be able to have a quick getaway…now if you’ll excuse me for just a moment. I am not okay with this!
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO GET A PASSPORT SO THAT I CAN FLY TO MEXICO SOON?
Chile, your guess is as good as mine! They say it takes anywhere from 8-14 weeks to get your passport processed after it is received in-house at your closest branch of the Department of State. The waiting times are unreal, I swear. I applied for a passport card and they sent me a letter WEEKS later telling me my birth certificate didn’t have both parents names on it. I had to pay nearly $50 more dollars to get some online company to “rush” my birth certificate to me. That took a few weeks, too. I’m ready to give up on getting my passport at this point.
Here are other domestic USA airlines that are offering flights to Mexico.
- Spirit Airlines
- Delta Airlines
- United Airlines
- Virgin Atlantic
- Southwest Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
- WestJet Airlines
- Jet Blue Airlines
- American Airlines
