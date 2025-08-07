We are potentially losing yet another beloved store at the mall.

There are over 23 Claire's locations in Washington, including one at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, Valley Mall in Union Gap, and at Wenatchee Valley Mall.

Today, the popular jewelry chain store loved by millions of fans, Claire's, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Eighteen chain stores have been put on the chopping block, including one in Washington State. (See the full list below.)

PopCrush urges customers to hurry up and get those ear piercings and Hello Kitty temporary tattoos before more stores end up closing, too. (I didn't even know they had temp tattoos at Claire's; I better hurry up and grab some before they're sold out.)

Every time we go to the mall, my fourteen-year-old daughter always wants to stop at Claire's and check out the dangly earrings, which have become one of her latest obsessions.

Which Claire's Stores Are Closing for Now?

USA Today released a list they acquired of closing stores, but they stress that this list is preliminary. Claire's does not have any immediate plans to close more than the 18 listed below, so that is great news for those of us who grew up with going to this store at the mall.

Claire's executives are still actively looking for a buyer to take over so that they can be able to pay off their 500,000-million-dollar debt that is due at the end of next year. If they are able to come up with the funds themselves before then, however, that would be their ultimate outcome.

List of Claire's Stores That Are Closing for Now

Bay City Town Center, Bay City, Michigan

Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, Alabama

Ford City Mall, Chicago

Junction Commons, Park City, Utah

Livingston Mall, Livingston, New Jersey

Market Street, Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Newpark Mall, Newark, California

Northtown Mall, Blaine, Minnesota

Pinnacle at Turkey Creek, Knoxville, Tennessee

Provo Town Center, Provo, Utah

Shops at Highland Village, Highland Village, Texas

Uniontown Mall, Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Woodinville Plaza, Woodinville, Washington

