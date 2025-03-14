I had to rub my eyes and pinch myself to see if I was dreaming this up...

It looks like the rumors are true: Yakima-born Cooper Kupp is moving to the Seattle Seahawks!

I had heard rumors that he was being traded, but there was no inkling to many of us that a chance to play for the Seahawks was on the table. The Reddit threads are abuzz and some (not safe for work or kids) 49ers fan reactions are losing their "stuff" going CRAZY right now with dissecting the news. 😂😂

One newscaster on CBS has already butchered the name Yakima as she broke the news story about Cooper Kupp's Seahawks deal.

When I saw the story confirmed by first and foremost the Seattle Seahawks themselves plus multiple reputable sources, I yelled for my teenage daughter Willow to come into my room so I could tell her the cool news. She was like, "WHO?"😂 I told her that he used to go to the same high school she's going to be starting as a freshman next year!

Also, in case you didn't know, Yakima Washington is COOPER KUPP COUNTRY!

Kupp is slated for a 3-year contract with the Seahawks for a reported $45 million-dollar deal. He's going to be Player #10! I am sure Cooper's entire family is beaming with even more pride for the Kupp Family success stories. His grandfather, father, and brother have churned out great sports careers.

Even my friend Brian texted me about the news as soon as he heard about it:

"No colleges offered him scholarships; he went to Eastern, set records, and got national acclaim. Rams draft him, and he goes on to become NFL Offensive Player of the Year a few years ago and named Superbowl MVP. Quite a story." - Brian Stephenson, Good Morning, Yakima 1280 NewsTalk KIT

Stay tuned for more info to come, and Cooper, welcome HOME to WASHINGTON STATE!!

