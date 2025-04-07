Some of our biggest stories on this website are about celebrities and a huge part of my cool job is to keep up with celebrity news. I especially like to keep up with those who have ties to Washington State!

Some of those cool celebs include Sydney Sweeney, who is from Spokane. She was just featured in the ad for LANEIGE cosmetics.

Celebrities from Washington State Sydney Sweeney is from Spokane WA Craig Barritt Getty Images for LANEIGE loading...

Surprising Places Where Famous People Are from in WA State

I totally forgot about some of these classic celebs who used to live here (some still do, see this list). It was cool to find out that The Professor from Gilligan's Island is from Bainbridge Island. I used to have a crush on him as a kid, bwahahaha! I noticed quite a few famous actors have some kind of tie with Bainbridge Island--what's in the water over there?

I was surprised to see that a couple famous people I like grew up in Moses Lake. I've been there a few times and love the hospitality of natural beauty of that town.

I've been distracting myself from the stuff going on in the world by binge-watching old seasons of Project Runway, how about you? Maybe it's a mid-life crisis or maybe it's just normal "Mom" behavior, but I've been on a nostalgia kick and finding solace in some fun old TV shows.

My favorite famous actor from Washington is Kyle MacLachlan (he's from Yakima). I don't remember much of the plot of Twin Peaks, but I did watch it as a kid, and I thought it was the weirdest show on television. Anywhoo, Kyle and director David Lynch go way back like babies and pacifiers due to their collaboration on the Dune movie from the 70s.

Director David Lynch has childhood ties to Spokane. His ashes have been scattered in the Hollywood Cemetery (RIP).

RIP David Lynch Mark Mainz Getty Images for AFI loading...

