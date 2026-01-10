A secret piece of Yakima history is going viral on TikTok. The captivating views are found inside a boutique hotel in downtown Yakima.

What Was the Masonic Temple in Yakima?

I'm not quite sure what all went down in the temple, but on the sixth floor of a historic building in downtown Yakima, the Masons once held private meetings and ceremonies. The temple was completed in 1911, making this building over 115 years old today. I would say it's worth the tour for that fact alone!

Take a look at these temple pillars. Aren't they are magnificent?

Yakima Masonic Temple inside Hotel Maison in downtown Yakima skinnyfatelvis0 via TikTok

The Temple's Architecture Is Styled in the Manner of the Second Roman Empire

The temple was built to resemble ancient temples of the Roman empire's past. After the Masons relocated to new digs in the 1960s, the building was left abandoned for decades.

After being restored by the Morrier Family when they purchased and upgraded the building to become a boutique hotel named Hotel Maison, the Masonic Temple was given a facelift.

The temple is no longer in use but the super friendly hotel staff allows hotel guests and members of the public to book a free tour from 4 to 6 p.m. during the week.

Masonic Temple inside Hotel Maison in Downtown Yakima skinnyfatelvis0 via TikTok

The hotel is now a part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection and is known for being a unique lodging destination within the heart of downtown Yakima. (It's located right next to the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel).

This video tour of the temple from Skinny Fate Elvis filmed in December 2025 already has over 18,000 likes and has been viewed over 233,000 times on TikTok!

Visit the Masonic Temple at Hotel Maison, located at 321 E Yakima Ave.