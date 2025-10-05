These seven species have been identified by the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife as either becoming threatened or endangered soon.

Gray Whale

Common Loon

American White Pelican

Pygmy Whitefish

Margined Sculpin

Olympic Mudminnow

Larch Mountain Salamander

You can view a list of protected endangered or threatened species list by county on the Biological Diversity website.

What Can We Do to Protect These Species?

What can we do to protect them from this danger? We need to protect the oceans from toxic oil spills, and hush all that loud racket from ships and vessels that are near zones where Gray Whales swim, play, feed, and migrate. This involves international collabs with our Canadian neighbors.

Loud motorboats can kill the mood for the Common Loon to do their nesting. Another way we can help protect this species is by not using lead-based fishing lures.

If we want to protect the pelicans, we have to stop bothering them during their mating seasons as well as keep humans off the wetlands so that they can find food to eat.

Mudminnows, margined sculpins, and pygmy whitefish can be saved from endangerment by continuing to reduce pollution, protecting marshlands and wetlands, and making sure our waters remain clean.

The Larch Mountain Salamander needs healthy forests to roam, as it lives in the misty, moist places underneath rocks, logs and limbs.