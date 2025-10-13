In 2024, there were over 110.8 million visitors to Washington, according to an industry report from State of Washington Tourism. Some of the most popular cities that tourists visit aren't surprising, with Seattle making the top of the list. Others in the top 7, however, might shock you a little bit.

Washington's Tourism Regions

Locals refer to the geographic locations in Washington as ether "The Westside" or "Eastern WA" , but state tourism boards recognize them this way:

Northwest

North Central

Eastern

Southwest

The Peninsulas

Wine Country

Metro Puget Sound

Flying into Washington State: The Most Popular Airports

The most popular airports tourists use to fly into Washington include:

Pasco: Tri-Cities Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Everett: Paine Field

Spokane International Airport

Read More: Discover the Best Burger in Every County in Washington State

Most Popular Cities Tourists Visit in WA

Seattle

One of the coolest tourism experiences to do in Seattle is to see the Amazon Spheres. You have to reserve tickets and they are only available twice a month on a first come, first served basis.

The Amazon Sphere in Seattle Washington Photo H Liu on Unsplash loading...

Leavenworth

Some might think the best time to visit Leavenworth is during Christmastime when you look like you're inside the middle of a snow globe, but people like me love to visit when the crowds aren't so heavy, which is during the spring!

Leavenworth, WA Photo Eddie Zhou on Unsplash loading...

Tacoma

The City of Destiny is one of the biggest tourism draws in Washington. Tacoma is great for families, by the way. I recommend everyone take a visit to the Chihuly Bridge of Glass!

Tacoma, WA Photo Fernando Hernandez on Unsplash loading...

Everett

A great place to visit in Everett is Jetty Island, especially in the summertime.or see a big concert or a hockey game at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Everett, WA Photo Ethan Grey on Unsplash loading...

Bellevue

The best thing about visiting Bellevue is going shopping! I love going to shops I wish were in my town, like Crate and Barrel, The Container Store, Anthropologie, Barnes and Noble, H&M, L'Occitane, Pottery Barn, and Williams Sonoma! You can find them at Bellevue Square.

Bellevue, WA Photo Andrew Wang on Unsplash loading...

Walla Walla

Wineries are the biggest tourism draw to Walla Walla. Even celebrities like Kyle MacLachlan have wines here, Pursued by Bear.

The Marcus Whitman Building in Walla Walla, WA Photo Google Street View loading...

Long Beach

This amazing beach on the coast is not only a favorite of fellow Washington residents, it's also a huge tourist and vacation rental destination.

Long Beach, Washington Photo Dave Hoefler on Unsplash loading...

Of course Seattle tops the list of popular tourist cities, but which city do you think more people should visit to appreciate?