Chelan County Opens Bids For Major Change To Software System

Chelan County is moving ahead in its search for a company to replace its countywide financial software system. The county posted its Request for Proposals on the county website last Thursday.

The current vendor gave notice it would not be updating its software in the coming years.

County Budget Director Nicole Thompson says they're seeking bids for a second time after fine-tuning their needs.

"We just had some concerns on the direction that we were moving, and thought it would be better to do a new RFP (Request for Proposal) that was a little more inclusive, in terms of what we were really wanting in terms of what we need not only for our software but also what we're looking for in terms of the partnering we are entering into,” Thompson said.

The county wants to be specific it is looking for a long-term agreement with the new company. Thompson said firms that have already submitted a bid can do so a second time.

"Anyone who has already submitted a proposal can obviously submit another one, and we can move forward that way, but just making sure that we're heading all of the things that we have deemed necessary in this partnership," said Thompson.

Chelan County is currently using the firm Eden for its financial software. The system has been in place for more than 20 years, and the county says it no longer provides the flexibility and function that's needed.

Chelan County employs about 1,000 workers and provides public administration services to approximately 72,453 residents.

The Request for Proposal says it needs an up-to-date, easy-to-use finance system to reduce redundant data entry, simplify the report review and approval process, provide straightforward access to information, and overall streamline county processes.

The county is looking for new financial software that can be used across county departments for better reporting on a day-to-day basis.

After attending the Washington State Finance Officers Association Conference, the county obtained a list of additional vendors that'll receive the county's request for proposal.

About $1.2 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are being used to update county budgeting and financial services.

The money includes the new budget director's salary and dollars for 3 types of software: budgeting, finance, and HR.

There's no dollar amount for the financial software program, although the latest posting on the county website says the system will range between $5,000 and $500,000.

The deadline for submitting bids the the county is Mar. 15.