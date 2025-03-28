Hollywood Actor Randall Park Receives the Shock of His Life in Yakima WA
Huge Hollywood Celebrity Discovers He Has a "Twin" in Small Town WA
The Kelly Clarkson Show gave one Hollywood celebrity a BIG City of Yakima surprise on her TV talk show this week!
Actor Randall Park was stunned to find out that a park in Yakima, a small town in Washington State, shares his name. But wait--there's more!
Randall Park, the actor, has no ties to Yakima, so he was shocked when Kelly Clarkson interrupted him on her show with a special announcement just for him.
Randall was a guest with Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, The Wiz Live!, Mrs. America) to talk about their new hit Netflix show, The Residence on March 27, 2025.
On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Randall spoke about his childhood memory of making a "home run" at his local Los Angeles baseball park.
Kelly interrupted Randall to ask him if he had ever heard of a town named YAKIMA, WASHINGTON. He was absolutely confuzzled. You can see it on his face--utter confusion. LOL!
"YAKA-WHAT?"
Kelly informs him there is a city park in Yakima named, "RANDALL PARK!"
Ken Wilkinson from the Yakima Parks and Rec reads the City Proclamation while standing in the Randall Park (1399 S 48th Ave, Yakima, WA). From now on, March 27th is officially "Randall Park Day" in Yakima, WA!
Randall graciously accepts his award that has been framed, his very own copy of the City of Yakima proclamation for "Randall Park Day."
I hope this means we better get a visit from Randall Park sometime in the future. I'll hold you to it, Mr. Park! :) ~Reesha
Watch the full video below:
