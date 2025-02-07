Four Washington restaurants have just been named one of the most romantic restaurants in the USA by Yelp. This is exciting news for foodies everywhere, especially ones looking to find that perfect place to have a Valentine's Day or special date night dinner this year.

Dinners are Romantic at Wild Sage Bistro in Spokane Wild Sage American Bistro - Spokane via Facebook loading...

Wild Sage Bistro is well-known for being the best place to go for a fancy dinner. Its reputation is so great that Yelp has included it in their latest list of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America in 2024! So, let's see which four restaurants made the cut for 2025.

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Washington State

Over the Moon Cafe Menu: One of Washington’s Most Romantic Restaurants

Over the Moon Cafe came in at #40 on the Yelp list. Customers rave about their romantic desserts that look like they were made to share for two.

Over the Moon Cafe Over the Moon loading...

Montalcino Italiano Ristorante Menu: Issaquah

This restaurant's table vibes are giving LOVE. I mean, you can't go wrong with pasta to woo me!

Von's 1000 Spirits: Woodinville

Even if your date is during happy hour, you'll find something romantic about Von's in Woodinville. I call Woodinville land of the delicious breweries and wineries.

Von's 1000 Spirits Woodinville Von's 1000 Spirits loading...

Element's Restaurant: Vancouver, WA

Lovers rave about the mocktails (and cocktails) here, and the atmosphere at Elements ooze romance (and BRUNCH).

Elements Restaurant Vancouver Elements Restaurant Vancouver loading...

Even if you don't live near Tacoma, Issaquah, Vancouver, or Woodinville, Washington, these places are worth the trip, just ask the locals (and anyone on Reddit). See Yelp's full Top 100 list for the perfect date night.

