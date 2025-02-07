WA Restaurants Named One of the Most Romantic Places to Eat in the USA
Four Washington restaurants have just been named one of the most romantic restaurants in the USA by Yelp. This is exciting news for foodies everywhere, especially ones looking to find that perfect place to have a Valentine's Day or special date night dinner this year.
Wild Sage Bistro is well-known for being the best place to go for a fancy dinner. Its reputation is so great that Yelp has included it in their latest list of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America in 2024! So, let's see which four restaurants made the cut for 2025.
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Washington State
Over the Moon Cafe Menu: One of Washington’s Most Romantic Restaurants
Over the Moon Cafe came in at #40 on the Yelp list. Customers rave about their romantic desserts that look like they were made to share for two.
Montalcino Italiano Ristorante Menu: Issaquah
This restaurant's table vibes are giving LOVE. I mean, you can't go wrong with pasta to woo me!
Von's 1000 Spirits: Woodinville
Even if your date is during happy hour, you'll find something romantic about Von's in Woodinville. I call Woodinville land of the delicious breweries and wineries.
Element's Restaurant: Vancouver, WA
Lovers rave about the mocktails (and cocktails) here, and the atmosphere at Elements ooze romance (and BRUNCH).
Even if you don't live near Tacoma, Issaquah, Vancouver, or Woodinville, Washington, these places are worth the trip, just ask the locals (and anyone on Reddit). See Yelp's full Top 100 list for the perfect date night.
