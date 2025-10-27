An Olympia man is facing vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges after a crash on SR 281 south of Quincy left a Yakima woman dead.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday when 30-year-old Chance Piccin lost control of his SUV, which rolled multiple times and came to rest on its wheels.

Troopers say 33-year-old Courtney Bedell died at the scene, while a female infant had injuries and was transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

Authorities say Piccin was under the influence when he crashed.