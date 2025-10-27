Serve Wenatchee’s Coats For Kids drive collected around 800 coats in the middle of the rain and wind Saturday.

On top of the new and gently used coats, hats, and gloves for kids, which will be distributed to children in Wenatchee, Eastmont, and Orondo school districts, Executive Director Mike Malmin says Serve Wenatchee received around $3,000 in cash donations, and a total of $12,000 with online donations factored in.

"It was a great year for us," Malmin said. "The ability to keep kids warm as the weather cools is important.

Malmin added the drive was slower in the morning but improved as the day progressed.

Serve Wenatchee will continue its holiday season of giving with "Baskets of Blessing" this Thanksgiving. The goal for that drive is to provide 500 meals to families in the community. That event is Tuesday, Nov. 25.