Where Should The White Lotus Season 4 Be Filmed? At This Glam Resort in WA State, of course!
The show just wrapped up a crazy finale but I'm already thinking about where the next season of the Emmy-nominated show The White Lotus should be set next. It seems I'm not alone, as other people have already waxed poetic about the subject, including one of my colleagues in Evansville and somebody over at Conde Nast Traveler.
I personally would like for producers to film The White Lotus Season 4 at a resort in Washington State, but I am biased. All of the other seasons have been set in tropical global vacation spots like Thailand, Hawaii, and Sicily; I think it should be filmed in a "winter" vacation spot, and I know the perfect place: Suncadia Resort!
Suncadia Resort Is the Perfect Filming Location for The White Lotus Season 4
Those in the know about how ultra-cool Suncadia Resort is have kept this quiet secret from the masses. You can rent a cabin, a townhouse, or stay in one of the hotel rooms. During the winter, the snow on top of the evergreen trees is a majestic sight to behold, whether you're sitting next to the fire pit in the common area or one on your balcony.
Suncadia is also a great spot to film The White Lotus: Season 4 because there are plenty of activities for the cast to do both on and off the screen, like swimming, hiking, dining at one of the posh restaurants.
Sadly, we know that in The White Lotus style, somebody's gotta die within the first 5 minutes of the first season episode. Thankfully for us all, I have a brilliant idea for the plot and the first opening scene...I'm just waiting for Mike White to somehow find this article online and approve it. LOL.
My opening scene even comes complete with a "Piper, noooooo!" reference, as you shall read below!
[SCENE START]
EXT. SUNCADIA RESORT - MID-DAY (SLOW MOTION)
Snow covers thousands of evergreen trees in a courtyard at posh and sophisticated Suncadia Resort. Sun shines abundantly on a happy bridal party.
OTIS (40s, sexy photog) snaps photos of stylish and wealthy newlyweds KWAME (almost 60, buff, loaded with money) and REESHA (cute, thicker than a Snicker and exactly 50 years old). They kiss, cuddle, and laugh.
WIDE SHOT
Bridal party amuses themselves with throwing snowballs and five-dollar bills (because they are weird rich people, I guess?) and laughing while the bride and groom are being photographed. Parents are beaming, except for the bride's father who fell asleep on a lawn chair.
[CAMERA CLICKS]
BUFF KWAME dips CURVY-CAKES REESHA for a kiss, then he brings her back up for another smooch.
CLOSE UP
An axe slowly flies toward KWAME and REESHA. No one notices the axe at first.
QUICK CUT
Axe thuds into a body. Sounds of muffled screams and shrieks of fear and grief are in the background.
Somebody dies because blood splatters on the screen, but we don't know why somebody was killed or who--YET!! (And who hired OTIS anyway, because I think he has something to do with this murder mystery!)
CLOSE UP - VICTORIA RATLIFF
Her smile freezes, morphs into horror.
VICTORIA RATLIFF:
Piper, nooooooooooo!
FADE TO BLACK.
[OPENING CREDITS AND THE GLORIOUS WHITE LOTUS THEME SONG BY CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER ENSUES]
[END SCENE]
Yeah, you can credit me for that, and if you use it, I would like to be added to the Writers Guild, please, thank you very much! :D
By the way, Suncadia has axe throwing on site at Nelson Farm, so this overly dramatic scene could be totally plausible for an HBO series story about a newlywed couple who watches in horror as one member of their bridal party is murdered right after their expensive resort wedding. It's a 'whodunit' mystery!
@footprintsinseattle Suncadia Resort👇🏼 This place is just 1.5 hours from Seattle, located in Cle Elum. We had a good time at the pool and found family-friendly activities throughout the resort. We enjoyed During our free s'mores night during our stay. It was a tranquil escape from our fast-paced lives, surrounded by nature yet conveniently close to the city. #familyvacation #familyadventures #traveltiktok #pnw #washingtonstate ♬ Isn't She Lovely (Acoustic Version) - Mount Hayes
Parker Posey played the heck outta her role as Victoria Ratliff in HBO's The White Lotus: Season 3.
