White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, is a popular spot for catching some of your favorite performers. We don't always have to go to venues in Seattle, Tacoma, or The Gorge to see great live concerts!

White River Amp Has the Capacity for Huge Concerts

The venue in Auburn can hold up to 16,000 concert goers, so I've been told. They bring in everything from classic rock and country to alt-indie punk grime and pop music and more genres in between.

HUGE TIP: Go to the bathroom after the concert before you leave because getting out of the parking lot is a BEAST! It requires a lot of waiting around. Bring some snacks in the car, while you're at it.

👇 KEEP READING: 12 Hot Acts We Want to See Come to Washington in 2026 👇

2026 White River Amp Summer Concerts So Far Coming to White River Amphitheatre Summer 2026 Photo Credit Getty Images, Getty Images for Vogue, Getty Images for Raising Cane's loading...

The lineup at the White River Amp keeps getting better each month, so check back to see who gets added next.

Read More: Climate Pledge Arena's 2026 Incredible Seattle Concert Lineup (So Far)

Get our free mobile app

We Can't Wait to See These Acts This Summer

This summer, you can see a former Disney star-turned pop starlet, Hilary Duff, Kid Cudi, the rapper who somehow got entangled in the Diddy-Cassie drama,

Need some goth or heavy metal concerts in your life this summer? We can look forward to hearing bands like Evanescence, Spiritbox, the Nova Twins, The Hu, Orgy, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, and even and the controversial industrial metal artist and actor, Marilyn Manson.

We can look forward to the good vibes and classic jams from Carlos Santana, Toto, and The Doobie Brothers, plus country sensation and guest judge on American Idol, Luke Bryan.

So, keep scrolling to see the dates for of all the summer concerts coming to White River Amphitheatre that have been announced so far. It's loaded with great shows!