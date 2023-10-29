Deputies Say There’s Nothing To Bomb Threat In Leavenworth

Chelan County deputies say there was nothing to a bomb threat at the Rhein Haus Restaurant in Leavenworth Friday

They say Rivercom dispatch center received a text message advising there was a pipe bomb in a backpack placed in the bathroom by the suspect, who was there with it as well.

The suspect gave a description of himself as a male named “John”, with blond hair wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Deputies say they cleared the restaurant and the area, and did not find a backpack or bomb after a thorough search.

They say the IP address of the suspect came out of West Virginia.

Deputies say the suspect stopped communication after being digitally confronted by RiverCom.

It was determined that the threat was not credible. The incident is still under investigation.

A previous bomb threat shut down downtown Leavenworth in December of 2022.

On a Friday evening, an unidentified man told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.

Deputies ordered all downtown businesses to shelter in place as they swept the area.

They found no evidence of a bomb.

In addition, there were bomb threats in Leavenworth made in March, 2022.