There was some gossip going around that the Seahawks are going to be sold, and now we know that rumor turned out to be true.

Some of us 12's are shocked at the news Jody Allen plans to sell the team; others say they saw this coming, especially when she sold off the Portland Trail Blazers last year in order to honor the wishes of her brother Paul Allen's estate trust.

Now, the debate begins about who Seattle Seahawks fans want to buy the team. Dare I say that only true fans' feelings about this should be considered, especially when we are the 12th Man!

Seahawks Fans Are Now Eyeing These Potential Owners

I saw one lady begging followers on her social media page to pitch in some money so that we can buy the team ourselves. I think that is the PERFECT IDEA! Inquiring minds wanna know, can Seattle Seahawks fans in Washington buy the team?

We don't want just anybody who can afford it to buy the team. They might get a wild hair up their 🍑 and try to move the team to another state!

The NFL won't let the 12s buy the Seahawks though, because they have some crazy rule they made up in the 60s that only allows the uber-rich billionaires the ability to afford buying a football team. (We can, however, buy shares of the Green Bay Packers because they are the only community-owned NFL franchise.)

Some names I've seen some people floating around as to who we want to see buy the Seahawks include:

Elon Musk (no freaking thank you!)

Makenzie Scott (I'd be cool with this.)

Melinda French (I'd be cool with this.)

Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, and Doug Baldwin (ooh, now, there's a thought. Yes, please!)

Taylor Swift (wtf, heck no!)

Steve Ballmer

Who do you want to see buy the Seattle Seahawks? Send me a message!

