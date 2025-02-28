These 3 Washington Cities Have The Best Motels In The Country

It's no secret to anyone that traveling for vacation is stressful.

Even going up in the woods to camp can be a pain in the tent.

That's why you often hear people say, "I need a vacation from my vacation!"

Anything that can help take the stress off is a blessing, and luckily, Washington has some of the best hotels in the country!

Whether you're just taking a night away from it all or need a stop along the way to a destination, motels in our state aren't so bad!

motel sign Canva loading...

At least that's according to BadCredit.org's survey of travelers' opinions of where they have stayed.

I am always cautious about staying in a hotel; besides the possible sticker shock of the bill at the end of the visit, there are three things that are always top of mind:

The motel's security (the room when you're gone or your vehicle in the parking lot overnight).

The comfort (how well will I be able to sleep and relax).

The cleanliness (no one wants to bring home bedbugs).



Giphy.com

Apparently, these issues are at the top of many people's minds because they were a big part of the survey.

Luckily, Washington fared pretty well in comparison to the rest of the United States. We didn't crack the top 10 out of the top 150 cities, but 3 cities did make the list.

#81 is Walla Walla

#72 is Leavenworth (no real surprise there; we've written a lot about how much we love it there)

#43 Port Townsend



Giphy.com

Each of these cities (and their motels) was ranked highly due to their locations, cozy accommodations, and visitor activities, whether it was local shops, trails, scenic views, or vineyards; if you are in the mood to kick back in Washington State, these 3 cities may be the best places to do it.

Check out the full breakdown of their study HERE.

Get our free mobile app

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker