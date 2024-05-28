Man Injured After Falling From Rocky Slope Near Beverly

A man is recovering after falling from a rocky slope above the Columbia River in Grant County on Monday.

Crews with the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Royal Slope Fire & Rescue were called to the scene near Beverly at around 3 p.m.

"There's a lot of talus slope in that area," says sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman. "It's loose stone that we believe he either stepped on and lost his footing or he just wasn't familiar with the terrain and lost his footing which caused him to fall over the cliff."

Foreman says it's unknown how long the man was lying injured on the rocky shoreline below, but he was lucky someone else was in the area.

Get our free mobile app

"He was alone but luckily he was found by a family that'd also gone to the area to do some recreation and happened to find him. They heard him moaning and looked down and saw that he'd fallen over the cliff, so they dialed 9-1-1 to get him some help."

The man was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. His current condition is not known.

Foreman says the man's age and place of residence were not available and that seven different local, state, and federal agencies were involved in the rescue, including Airlift Northwest and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.