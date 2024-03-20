Best Spring Break Beaches in Oregon

With Spring Break coming up there are no lack of beaches in Oregon that are worth checking out. Sure, they're not the Mtv-style sunshine and party atmosphere that you may have seen on TV but the Oregon beaches have a lot to offer for what they are. And there are some great beaches in Oregon.

If you're looking to spend Spring Break in Oregon, here are a few spots to check out.

Cannon Beach, OR



Cannon Beach is one of the most popular tourist spots along the Oregon coast. Great shops, lots of activities in the area and, of course, Haystack Rock which has been featured in movies like The Goonies and many more. Point Break and Twilight was also filmed a little in Cannon Beach.

Seaside, OR



This was my favorite spot growing up, and still a beach I try to visit at least every other year or so. Of course as a child I loved the arcade, and still do, but also love the shopping and the candy stores and the carousel inside the mall. The aquarium where you can feed the seals is a favorite spot for my kids as well. Seaside also features plenty of actual 'beach' which shows when they host their annual volleyball tournament.

Newport, OR



Probably best known for the giant bridge, Newport has a lot to offer as well. They have a large aquarium, some of the best seafood you'll ever have in your life and plenty of calm beach for your beach needs. They're also home to the Seafood and Wine festival but it's unfortunate it isn't during spring break. Oh well, if you find yourself in Newport in February you can hit it up. But check out Newport if you've never been.

Rockaway Beach, OR



Rockaway is my type of beach. Located right between Seaside and Tillamook (for your cheese factory needs) and all you need is basically a few blocks long. Lots of beach for getting your feet wet or building a sand castle. My kids love it because it has a real train that can take you to Garibaldi which isn't too far away. Just a quick train experience.

There are other ocean-side towns as well like Astoria, Lincoln City, and a lot more that are worth visiting. I was looking at more beach-side towns with easy beach access.

