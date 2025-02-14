Last Minute Easy Getaways in WA That You Can Book on a Budget

I have some great recommendations for easy quick last-minute getaways in Washington that are great for those of us on a budget. Each of these are stays you can book at the last minute that won't break the bank and won't be hard to get to.

It won't even matter what time of the year you plan your last-minute getaway for these on the list!

Privately Owned Cabins

I bet you've got a friend or family member who owns a private cabin *or knows someone who does* that would let you have a quick overnight or weekend getaway! There are also secluded cabins you can book on Holiday Homes.

Campgrounds

If it's too cold to sleep outside in your tent, you can rent one of those yurts at a state park. Lewis & Clark State Park in Dayton has some cool ones. I know because I've seen them with my own eyes! And don't underestimate the power of staying at a KOA!

Glamping Sites

(See the yurts above.) There are also a few glamping (or glamping-ish) areas in Washington and Oregon that you can check out at state parks, too.

RV Rentals

It's like Airbnb, but with RVs! There's RV Share and Outdoorsy.

Small-town Motels

Motels are one of the most underrated budget-friendly getaways. There are some cute ones in Washington, so don't skip over this tip!

Think Rosebud Motel, but without all the nosy owners, ha!



I hope this list of ideas has sparked up the travel bug in you! I'm ready for a quick road trip getaway myself!

