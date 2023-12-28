This Gilded Age-era cottage in the San Juan Islands in WA state, built in 1888, showcases modern amenities with a quiet wealthy Victorian homescape. You can only get there by seaplane or yacht.

As many of us wait with baited breath for the third season and the Larian love plot inside MAX’s very popular show, The Gilded Age, I have discovered a hidden gem home for sale in Orcas Island that recently came on the real estate market.

This exquisite Washington state home, named the Newhall House, might even have been snatched up by a buyer by the time you read this, it’s that amazing.

Picture yourself sitting on the second floor deck sipping on mint juleps as you take in the views from this Newport Orcas Island beach home built during the actual Gilded Age era of 1877 thru 1900.

You can only reach the home by seaplane (or a yacht). It has opulent antique elements along with modern updates that one would expect to find in a San Juan Island cottage that costs over a million dollars to buy.

The Cape Cod-style home, built in 1888, has only been on the market for over a week. I can imagine that during its heyday in the Gilded Age, families would flock here to enjoy simple pleasures like gardening, making embroidered quilts, gossiping about local townsfolk, waiting for letters to arrive from the postman, and waving family members goodbye as they sailed off to fish for salmon, hunt for meat, or go work at the lumber mill.

Home Listed by Mary M. Clure, Orcas Island Realty, LLC

Pictures of the $1.3M Gilded Age-era Cottage for Sale in Orcas Island, WA Newhall House, the Gilded Age-era Orcas Island home built in 1888, is listed for $1,350,000 as of the time of this writing. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

