This Celebrity Chef-Owned Restaurant name Best Steakhouse in CA
Different areas are known for different foods. The Northwest is known for exceptional seafood, especially salmon. You'll find grits in the south, tex-mex along the Texas and Arizona boarders, clam chowder from New England, and so many more. Then there's steak which seems to be universal just about anywhere you go. Sure, some places claim they have the best way to prepare a steak, but really any hunk o' beef will work anywhere in the US.
The Daily Meal posted the best steakhouses in each state so if you love to travel and love steak it gives you a great starting point.
Thinking about our friends in California, surely the best steak would be found in some rich neighborhood. And, I was right. Of course I was right. I didn't expect it to be from this place, though.
Where is the best steakhouse in California?
According to The Daily Meal, you'll find the best steaks in all of California are found at CUT in Beverly Hills.
CUT is a creation of Wolfgang Puck who revolutionized the dining experience. This CA Steakhouse is visited by celebrities and I'm sure as it's share of regulars.
CUT features Japanese A5 wagyu, USA Prime beef, and both American and Australian wagyu. They even have wagyu tomahawks.
You'll be paying a premium to eat here as you can imagine. Looking at the menu they feature a Japanese wagyu bone-in ribeye for only $1,200. There are also plenty of items on the menu that are comparable to prices of nice restaurants as well so you can still make a reservation here that won't break the bank. They also offer seafood and salads.
Though if you're already planning on eating here, I'd say go big, if you can afford it. Would have for your card to get declined, that's a WHOLE lot of dishes you'll have to be washing to work it off. (Do people actually do that or is that just in movies?)
