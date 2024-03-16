This Celebrity Chef-Owned Restaurant name Best Steakhouse in CA

Different areas are known for different foods. The Northwest is known for exceptional seafood, especially salmon. You'll find grits in the south, tex-mex along the Texas and Arizona boarders, clam chowder from New England, and so many more. Then there's steak which seems to be universal just about anywhere you go. Sure, some places claim they have the best way to prepare a steak, but really any hunk o' beef will work anywhere in the US.

The Daily Meal posted the best steakhouses in each state so if you love to travel and love steak it gives you a great starting point.

Thinking about our friends in California, surely the best steak would be found in some rich neighborhood. And, I was right. Of course I was right. I didn't expect it to be from this place, though.

Where is the best steakhouse in California?

According to The Daily Meal, you'll find the best steaks in all of California are found at CUT in Beverly Hills.

CUT is a creation of Wolfgang Puck who revolutionized the dining experience. This CA Steakhouse is visited by celebrities and I'm sure as it's share of regulars.

CUT features Japanese A5 wagyu, USA Prime beef, and both American and Australian wagyu. They even have wagyu tomahawks.

You'll be paying a premium to eat here as you can imagine. Looking at the menu they feature a Japanese wagyu bone-in ribeye for only $1,200. There are also plenty of items on the menu that are comparable to prices of nice restaurants as well so you can still make a reservation here that won't break the bank. They also offer seafood and salads.

Though if you're already planning on eating here, I'd say go big, if you can afford it. Would have for your card to get declined, that's a WHOLE lot of dishes you'll have to be washing to work it off. (Do people actually do that or is that just in movies?)

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages. Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America