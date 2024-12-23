How Warming Up Your Car Could Result In a Fine in Washington State

'Tis the season of getting stuff stolen. It's unfortunate, but it's true.

The Yakima Police Department are reminding you, once again, that our good ol' RCW 46.61.600 is still in full effect.

Yep, it's the Unattended Motor Vehicle law saying you need to be at your vehicle at all times.

This includes your own house.



Like, has nobody seen these movies where someone just leaves their keys in the car and someone jumps in and takes off, stealing their car?

Or all of these Instagram reels or TikTok videos where someone does something stupid, like get out of their car to do something, and someone jumps in right behind them to steal their car?

Keeping your car running while you're not there (like, you're inside getting ready for school or work while it's warming up outside) is very dangerous.

I wouldn't be surprised if would-be thieves are scouting neighborhoods looking for exactly this to happen so their buddy can jump out and take off in your car.

Not just warming up your car while it's cold outside, but this also includes all of those people who keep the car running while they go inside a restaurant to get their take-out order, leaving their car running so they can jump back in. Not even for a second. Don't risk it.

Now, if you're the driver and you have someone else in the car waiting for you, that seems to be fine. Of course, if someone did jump in to take the car while someone is in the backseat now it's not only stealing but also kidnapping. I wouldn't risk that, either.

