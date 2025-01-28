Fire Damages Seven UPS Trucks At Omak Facility

UPS deliveries in portions of Okanogan County might be slower this week following a fire at the shipping company's facility in Omak last weekend.

Officials with the Omak Volunteer Fire Department say the blaze ignited during the early morning hours on Saturday in the 300 block of South Columbia Street.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles engulfed in flames, as well as parts of an adjacent loading dock.

In all, seven UPS trucks were significantly damaged in the fire, as well as the loading dock but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to several other structures and vehicles that were nearby.

Crews from the Okanogan Volunteer and Malott Fire Departments assisted in knocking down the flames.

Employees with UPS say all of the damaged trucks were empty during the blaze and there were no packages destroyed and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.