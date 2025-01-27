Say hello to Warren, a sweet and affectionate dog who thrives on human companionship.

He’s well-behaved on a leash, so taking Warren on a walk is enjoyable for everyone.

Warren has a gentle nature and loves people, so his affectionate personality makes him a perfect cuddle buddy.

Warren is sure to bring lots of love and joy to any home and if you would like to arrange a date to meet him, call the WVHS shelter at 509-662-9577

Warren Image courtesy WVHS Warren Image courtesy WVHS loading...

Breed: Mixed Breed - Rottweiler

Age: 8 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-29197

If you would like to adopt Warren, the WVHS shelter is open 12:30pm to 6:30pm daily for adoptions except for Wednesday, when adoptions are available by appointment only Make an appointment.

Here is a link to see galleries of all the pets available for adoption today at the Wenatchee shelter located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee, WA

