Warren is the WVHS Pet of the Week Image courtesy of WVHS

Say hello to Warren, a sweet and affectionate dog who thrives on human companionship.

He’s well-behaved on a leash, so taking Warren on a walk is enjoyable for everyone.

Warren has a gentle nature and loves people, so his affectionate personality makes him a perfect cuddle buddy.

Warren is sure to bring lots of love and joy to any home and if you would like to arrange a date to meet him, call the WVHS shelter at 509-662-9577

Warren Image courtesy WVHS
  • Breed: Mixed Breed - Rottweiler
  • Age: 8 Years
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-29197

If you would like to adopt Warren, the WVHS shelter is open 12:30pm to 6:30pm daily for adoptions except for Wednesday, when adoptions are available by appointment only  Make an appointment.

Here is a link to see galleries of all the pets available for adoption today at the Wenatchee shelter located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee, WA

