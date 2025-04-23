The Rainier Rabbit Hole, The History of Washington’s Famous “R”

What started out as a back-and-forth online argument about a curbside pickup at a grocery store not bringing out alcohol and a man missing his favorite sporting event turned into a deep dive history for me.

It is really weird how the information rabbit hole can consume you when you least expect it, especially on a topic that you didn’t realize you’d find so fascinating.

The boring part of the story is a guy vented online about not getting his Rainier Beer to watch the Mariner’s play, all because of a grocery store curbside pickup.

Other commenters started giving him grief about his choice of beverage, to which he chimed in with his Pacific Northwest pride!

His PNW proclamation made me remember that Rainier Beer was created in Washington. Wasn’t it?

The next day, as if by fate telling me to learn part of a vital part of Washington’s sudsy history, hanging out with my friend Kevin, he came out wearing this hat.

The History of Rainier Beer

“Rainier, the beer that named the mountain. Not Really!”

The homegrown brew was created in the Seattle Brewing & Malting Company (now known as Rainier Brewing Company) by Andrew Hemrichand in the 1870s and has been the dynamo of drafts (if you will) on the West Coast.

The Iconic "R" was erected upon the brewery in 1954 and helped add an extra flair to the Seattle skyline.

Sadly, in 1977, it was sold to the G. Heileman Brewing Company and moved away from Seattle. A few owners later, Pabst got ahold of the PNW brew, and eventually, the Rainier brand moved back to its home state, being sold to General Brewing Company in nearby Tumwater, Washington, in its Olympia brewery.

“To this day, Rainier continues to be a symbol of home and happiness for millions living the Pacific Northwest lifestyle.”

Putting The “R” in HistoRy

The Iconic “R” has its own unique history.

Becoming a shining beacon for the brewery, it was replaced with a green “T” when the plant was taken over by Tully’s Coffee in 2000.

The original “R” was moved and placed on display at Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry.

Tully’s (being under new ownership) removed the “T” in September of 2013 and, within a month, installed a brand new “R” (this one is made of lighter materials and better lights), which took its rightful place back on top of the brewery.

A big thanks to Wikipedia for filling in my alphabetical knowledge in my deep dive.



Now, you know as much as I do, but the only thing that still bothers me is if the guy who originally complained online ever got his drinks. We may never know.

What is your alcoholic drink of choice? Is there a story behind it? Tap the App and let us know, and please drink and research history responsibly.

