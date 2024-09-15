The news coming out of Florida today is shocking as the FBI says a man who had approached the fence at Trump's golf court was seen poking then shoving the muzzle of the weapon through the fence.

According to Fox News a Washington official says, and the FBI says the man who was arrested today was trying to assassinate President Trump. The FBI says they are not sure whether or not the suspect fired any shots, but they do know the Secret Service engaged the suspect by firing.

Sources of major networks are saying the suspect has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

HOW FAR AWAY WAS DONALD TRUMP AWAY FROM THE RIFLE?

Officials with the local police department have said the person they arrested had a weapon with a long-rand scope and the suspect was about 300 to 500 yards away from the incident. The Secret Service fired either four or six shots.

Law enforcement officials from Martin County, Florida are saying that a person was taken into police custody and so was the vehicle that the suspect was said to be in. Officials confirm it was the Secret Service who fired the shot when they saw a suspicious person.

They say the man was on the golf course when this happened. Local officials wanted to assure everyone that people were safe. Everyone needs to avoid the area surrounding the golf club, but he says people will be able to get to their homes.

WHEN DID THIS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT BEGIN?

Officials say the first shots were heard at 1:30 after the Secret Service saw a man poke the barrel of a gun through the fence. He also had two backpacks hanging on the fence. The Secret Service agent fired at the suspect, but he was able to drive away.

When the man ran away after being shot at by the Secret Service the two backpacks he had were filled with the following:

A GoPro

Ceramic plates

The AK-47 rifle was near the backpack

HOW DID THEY CATCH THE SUSPECT?

The Martin County Sheriff's Office was the department that was able to catch the driver of this vehicle. They were able to stop the suspect. While the incident happened outside of the Trump International Golf Course, the suspect was found and stopped in traffic in Martin County. Trump's golf course is located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

MANY ARE ASKING WHY WEREN'T THE PREMISES SEALED OFF.

While the vehicle has been taken to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, it, at some point, will be taken to the offices of the FBI. A variety of information is being delved into at this time as officials from multiple agencies are trying to gather as much information on this man as possible.

You can imagine that this variety of agencies will be digging into all of the circumstances surrounding who the person is, who he is associated with, and what were his motives. The FBI says this was an assassination attempt. The man is said to have dropped his weapon when the Secret Service fired shots. He is then said to have gotten into a black SUV. He was caught on I-95 in Florida.

FIRST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP WAS IN JULY

There was an assassination attempt on former President Trump on July 13, 2024, just after five p.m. at a campaign rally he was holding. The event was being held at an open-air facility near Butler, Pennsylvania when the shooter was on a nearby rooftop. As the events unfolded, a shot ended up kicking the right ear while Trump was speaking at the event.

Since this happened in July a major investigation has been launched into the policies, procedures, and activities of the Secret Service. The FBI has been investigating the assassination attempt.

