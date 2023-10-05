2 Former Seahawks Heroes Open New Restaurant in Bellevue, WA

Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor have teamed up to open their own upscale restaurant and bar in Washington state. Why not? After all, they were part of the “Legion of Boom” of the Seattle Seahawks mid-2010s dream team.

Now in their 30s, these former Seattle Seahawks stars partnered with Leilani Wong to set up shop in Bellevue. Their joint restaurant venture is called, “Legion”, and they recently enjoyed a successful soft launch this week.

WHO IS LEILANI WONG?

Leilani Wong, Seattle Restauranteur jjbungalow via Instagram loading...

If you’ve ever dined in Kirkland at the Hawaiian fusion chic restaurant, Bungalow, you’ve eaten at a Leilani Wong establishment. Customers loved Bungalow’s “Geeks Who Drink” trivia nights and heading there for foodie themed nights (like Taco Tuesdays, Chinese New Year parties, and Cocktails & Kisses Valentines), and watching major sports games, or cheering on the Seattle Kraken.

Bungalow restaurant in Kirkland jjbungalow via Instagram loading...

Seattle Times food writer, Tan Vinh, says the upscale Soul Food menu includes wings, smash burgers, "Louisiana barbecue shrimp toast, catfish nuggets, chicken cracklings and pimento cheese, along with Southern staples like braised collards, cornbread and green tomato chow."

Ms. Kita’s Kitchen on YouTube shows Legion also serves jerk chicken, fried chicken, chopped cheeseburgers, and a variety of drinks.

Chef Jacob Howell is at the helm of the kitchen.

Expect a sports bar feel and celebrity sightings when you step inside, i.e. there will be over two dozen huge screen TVs to watch sports games and possibly one of the owners! Everything in Legion was personally styled by Leilani and Kam.

"Where Southern flavors meet the spirit of the game." - @legionsportsbar

Watch the red carpet video below featuring Leilani, Richard, and Kam, taken at the soft launch of Legion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar J Singh (@amar_the_barber)

Located in Bellevue at 700 Bellevue Way NE Suite 50, in Lincoln Square North. It’s across from Bellevue Place (where Joey’s is) and across from the Crate&Barrel store. Legion plans to be open 11 a.m. to midnight except on Sundays when they close at 11 p.m.

