Few movie franchises seem better suited to a roller coaster than Fast & Furious. The whole concept is built on speed and thriills, the same foundation as every great coaster.

But after 25 years as one of the biggest blockbuster series in Hollywood, Fast & Furious has only inspired a scant handful of theme park attractions, none of them especially fast — although one disappointing enough that it might have left some guests borderline furious. (Google “The Fast and the Furious: Extreme Close-Up” and you’ll see what I mean.)

That will change next year with the arrival of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood. While Universal had announced the ride previously, today the company unveiled the first details about what guests can expect from the attraction.

According to a press release, the Fast & Furious coaster features “groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles” and “will rocket guests up to 72 MPH along 4,100 feet of elaborate track, meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking experience.”

The new vehicles “will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds while being catapulted along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park.”

You can get a sense of how the “drifting” works in this animatic released by Universal. The ride vehicle consists of several individual cars, each of which can rotate as the train progresses along the track:

READ MORE: The Best Food and Drink at Universal’s Epic Universe Park

Universal also released a concept illustration of the ride track and building, which looks like a Fast & Furious garage.

Universal Universal loading...

The proof will be in the ride experience itself, of course, but this looks like what you would want from a Fast & Furious attraction, as opposed to the infamous Fast & Furious: Supercharged that closed in Hollywood last year (and is still open at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando). Ride vehicles that look like the specific cars from Fast & Furious movies, the “drifting” cars ... it’s all pretty clever.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is scheduled to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026.

Get our free mobile app