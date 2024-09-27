I love hiking in the mountains. The crisp air, the natural solitude, and the stunning views all create some amazing memories, regardless of what trail I'm ascending. While I understand the appeal of looking up at the top of a mountain and going "Man, I wonder what the view is like up there," I'll never be able to make that climb.

Thankfully, others do and thanks to modern technology we're able to see what it's like. I found this recent video of a hike up Mount Rainier and had to share it with you!

Climbers looking down Mount Rainier above cloud level You can even see distant mountains. Credit: Ryan Mitchell via YouTube loading...

Can you climb Mount Rainier to its summit?

Yes! As you'll see in the video below, the mountain is not off-limits for hiking or climbing. There are four major trail heads you can use to approach the summit: Paradise, Westside Road, White River, and Mowich Lake. From these, there are over 20 climbing routes and ski descents you can access.

Are there requirements to climb Mount Rainier?

Yes. Every climbing party needs to purchase a Climb Permit (which helps pay for rangers, search and rescue, and safety operations on the mountain), and each individual must also have pay the annual climbing fee.

View from Mount Rainier Summit What an amazing view! Credit: Ryan Mitchell via YouTube loading...

How difficult is the Mount Rainier Climb?

Per the National Park Service:

Reaching the summit via any route requires a vertical elevation gain of more than 9,000 feet and traveling over ten miles in distance. Climbers must be in excellent physical condition and well prepared. Technical glacier-travel rope skills are also required to ascend and descend the mountain safely.

Watch this climbing party ascend Mount Rainier

On with the video! Below, YouTuber Ryan Mitchell - who climbed Mount Everest at age 19 - ascends Mount Rainier, one of Washington's most famous peaks. He filmed the entire hike in high definition, and cut that footage down to a sizeable one hour worth watching if you're an outdoor enthusiast.

Looking for more Washington outdoor adventures?

Check out the lists below for some ideas that might seem a little more friendly than a hike up Mount Rainier.

