Lifeguards Needed in Brewster and Bridgeport

Bridgeport and Brewster are looking for lifeguards for the upcoming spring and summer.

The Quad City Herald reports a recent newspaper ad looking for lifeguards received no responses.

Bridgeport pool searches for two lifeguards. When the pool is busy, one lifeguard usually oversees the shallow end of the pool and the other monitors the deep end. If the wade pool is in use, there is a third lifeguard watching over swimmers.

Candidates go to the Omak pool for training.

Brewster's pool relies on 14 part time volunteers, which equates to about six full time employees.

Interested canddidates can call Brewster City Hall at 509-689-3464. For Bridgeport's City Hall, call 509-686-4041.