Wenatchee Gym To Be Filming Location For Hollywood Movie

Patrons at one Wenatchee gym will have their workout routines briefly interrupted this week due to the filming of a Hollywood movie.

Managers with the Worx location at 12 North Worthen Street in Wenatchee say the entire gym will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11 while portions of a Paramount Pictures production are filmed inside the facility.

According to Worx, the movie doesn't yet have a proper title and little else is known about who is starring in the film or what its plot entails.

The Worthen Street Worx location will reopen for normal business hours on Wednesday at 5 a.m., and the gym's East Wenatchee location at 290 9th Street Northeast will maintain its usual hours and not be affected.