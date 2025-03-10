Man Injured In DUI Rollover Accident Near Ellensburg

An Anacortes man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Sunday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Interstate-90 approximately 11 miles west of Ellensburg when 23-year-old Kyler L. Weatherford lost control of his SUV, which went off the roadway and rolled.

Troopers say Weatherford was ejected from the vehicle and suffered unspecified injuries which required transport to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

According to a State Patrol report, Weatherford not wearing a seatbelt and was intoxicated when the crash occurred and was cited for DUI.