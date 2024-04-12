A voluntary recall has been issued by Feel Good Foods due to concerns about an undeclared allergen.

The recall affects two products:

Feel Good Foods - Gluten-Free Plain Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels, UPC 89903900283

Feel Good Foods - Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels, UPC 89903900286

The recall includes all best buy dates from 5/29/24 until 9/17/25. Packages may have been in different designs due to redesign (shown below).

Product packaging for recalled bagels Feel Good Foods loading...

These products may contain undeclared gluten, present due to cross-contamination. This poses a severe risk to those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten. Those affected should dispose of them immediately and may visit the store they were purchased at for a refund.

The products are distributed nationwide, but might have been found at these and other Washington stores:

Fred Meyer

Target

Walmart

Yokes Fresh Market

Whole Foods

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Rosauers

Central Co-op

PCC Community Markets

Wenatchee Natural Foods

Martins Market Fresh

Sage Mountain

Super 1 Foods

My Fresh Basket

Main Market Co-op

Huckleberry's Natural Market

Vanessa Phillips, founder of Feel Good Foods, said in the recall notice: “As a founder who is personally affected by celiac disease, ensuring the integrity and safety of our gluten-free products is of the utmost importance. We take the health and safety of our consumers extremely seriously.”

