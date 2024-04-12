[ALERT] Cream Cheese Stuffed Bagels Recalled from Washington Stores
A voluntary recall has been issued by Feel Good Foods due to concerns about an undeclared allergen.
The recall affects two products:
- Feel Good Foods - Gluten-Free Plain Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels, UPC 89903900283
- Feel Good Foods - Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels, UPC 89903900286
The recall includes all best buy dates from 5/29/24 until 9/17/25. Packages may have been in different designs due to redesign (shown below).
These products may contain undeclared gluten, present due to cross-contamination. This poses a severe risk to those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten. Those affected should dispose of them immediately and may visit the store they were purchased at for a refund.
The products are distributed nationwide, but might have been found at these and other Washington stores:
- Fred Meyer
- Target
- Walmart
- Yokes Fresh Market
- Whole Foods
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
- Rosauers
- Central Co-op
- PCC Community Markets
- Wenatchee Natural Foods
- Martins Market Fresh
- Sage Mountain
- Super 1 Foods
- My Fresh Basket
- Main Market Co-op
- Huckleberry's Natural Market
Vanessa Phillips, founder of Feel Good Foods, said in the recall notice: “As a founder who is personally affected by celiac disease, ensuring the integrity and safety of our gluten-free products is of the utmost importance. We take the health and safety of our consumers extremely seriously.”
