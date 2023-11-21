Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom. That’s the mission of Wreaths Across America.

The Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol's Wreaths Across America project will be placing wreaths on the graves of veterans in Wenatchee Cemetery in December.

This year, more than two million volunteers and supporters are expected to gather at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states on National Wreaths Across America Day on December 16th.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is November 28th this year according to local Squadron Commander Audra Keyanna.

The public can sponsor a veteran’s wreath in honor and in memory of a loved one who served in the armed forces. You may also sponsor a wreath and allow the Squadron to designate a recipient among the heroes at rest in Wenatchee Cemetery.

The placement of the wreaths is scheduled on December 16th at 09:00 am following a ceremony in Wenatchee Cemetery. Members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol will be helping City of Wenatchee Cemetery to honor veterans by laying Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes.

The public can help honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting your family and friends to attend the event with you.

To sponsor a wreath CLICK HERE and select the SPONSOR A WREATH link